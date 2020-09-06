Radhika Apte' Various Avatars On Netflix That Won Hearts; 'Ghoul', 'Raat Akeli Hai' & More

Radhika Apte is an actor who has a flair to perform unconventional roles, according to many of her fans. She has managed to create a memorable on-screen presence in many of her movies and has now become an emerging Netflix queen. Her choice of distinctive roles is loved by her fans.

Her performance in Andhadhun, Sacred Games, Padman, Raat Akeli Hai, to name a few, has been highly acknowledged by her fans. The actor has played several roles in shows and movies of distinct genres and impressed her fans with her extraordinary performances. Her Netflix presence is equally appreciated by many. So, let’s check out her Netflix avatars-

Also Read Radhika Apte's Tamil Movies To Add To Your Movie List, From 'Kabali' To 'Vetri Selvan'

Radhika Apte's impressive performance in Netflix projects

Radikha Apte as Anjali Mathur in Sacred Games

Radhika plays the role of a brave law enforcement agent, Anjali Mathur, who helps Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) in his case. However, she dies right before she is about to unveil a significant mystery related to the investigation. Her role in the show does not go too far but is indeed a vital one.

Also Read Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor To Share Screen In Upcoming Horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Radhika Apte as Nida Rahim in Ghoul

The Netflix series, Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte is based on Arabian folklore and is a package of ghosts and ghostly sequences. According to the an interview with PTI, she had to go through a lot of rehearsals and military training for her role in Ghoul. Manav Kaul, Rohit Pathak, among others, are other actors in the series.

Apte as Binodini in Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

Radhika Apte features in the episode Chokher Bali, essaying the role of Binodini. Her character is a widow who finds solace in the company of Ashalata, whose mother-in-law then invites Binodini to stay with them. This adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's story was directed by Anurag Basu.

Radhika Apte as Kalindi in Lust Stories

Radhika plays the role of a married professor, Kalindi. She ends up engaging in a one-night stand with one of her students and soon becomes obsessed about him after rumours of him pursuing a girl start floating. Her segment in the anthology film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and features actors like Akash Thosar, Ridhi Khakhar, among others.

Also Read Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebrities Who Are Rumoured To Be A Couple

Radhika Apte as Radha in Raat Akeli Hai

This Netflix Original is a thriller wherein Radhika plays the role of Radha, who is married off to a politician. In an interview with PTI, the actor had talked about her role in detail. She had said, "Radha is the mistress of the man who is killed. She has had a very difficult life, so she thinks that there is basically nothing to lose. She’s feisty. She can come across as arrogant and rude, but she is quite matter of fact. There are a lot of things in her which I found more progressive than other people. But we don’t know whether she is tricking you or not.”

Also Read Raftaar Announces Film With Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Spills Few Details About The Project

Image Courtesy - Netflix Youtube (Lust Stories and Chokher Bali trailers)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.