Radhika Apte's Memorable Performances Before She Became Popular On Netflix

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is popularly known for her roles in films like Andhadhun and Lust Stories. She made her debut in Bollywood with Vaah! Life ho Toh Aisi. She has been in the industry for a decade and played various roles in films with different languages namely Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Hindi. She has also played some memorable roles in independent movies. Check out her performances before she became popular on the OTT platform, Netflix:

Also Read | Radhika Apte On Her Choice Of Projects; Denies Selection On The Basis Of A Platform

Radhika Apte’s performances before Netflix

Shor in the City

Shor In The City is a crime-drama film that released in 2011. It was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K and starred popular actors namely, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Preeti Desai, Tushar Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around various residents of Mumbai and criminals who face challenges in the city. Shor In The City did well at the Box-office and was appreciated by the critics.

Source: Still from Shor In The City

Also Read | Radhika Apte Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'most Healing Night Travel'; See Post

Ahalya

Ahalya released on YouTube in 2015. Even though the film was a short one and in Bengali, it was all over the internet and loved by the audience. It was a very smart adaptation of an Indian mythological story. Radhika Apte received widespread acclaim for her performance in the film.

Also Read | Radhika Apte's Serene Post Shows Her 'state Of Mind After A 5 Hour Long Hike'; See Pic

Parched

Parched, which released 2015, was directed by Leena Yadav and produced by Ajay Devgn. It was set up in Rajasthan and the story revolved around 4 women in a desert village of the state. Each one of them is seen struggling with their personal as well as cultural issues. Radhika Apte plays the role of Lajjo who is in an abusive marriage and her alcoholic husband blames her for his impotency.

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore, directed by Anurag Basu, is a television series that started in 2015 on EPIC channel. Radhika Apte stars in the first three episodes titled Chokher Bali and plays the role of Binodini. Binodini refuses to follow the rules that a widowed woman in Bengal should adhere to. She does not accept her fate and tries to seek what she thinks she deserves.

Source: Still from Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

Also Read | Radhika Apte's Photos That Provide Perfect Posing Cues To Nail For Instagram

Phobia

Phobia is one of the most nerve-wracking psychological thrillers produced in India. Radhika Apte plays the role of Mehak who is an artist suffering from agoraphobia. The character is very complex and Radhika Apte seemed to play it with ease, garnering praise from critics for her performance. Check out the trailer of the film:

Kriti

Kriti is a dark psychological drama directed by Shirish Kunder. The film released in 2016 and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neha Sharma, and Radhika Apte. Alongside actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Neha Sharma alongside, Radhika Apte delivered a memorable performance. She played the role of Dr.Kalpana and was critically acclaimed for her performance.

Fan Reactions

Radhika Apte's films are loved by the audience be it the Netflix originals or the independent projects she worked in before becoming popular amongst the masses. Here are some fan reactions to her trailers and short films. Take a look:

Source: Screenshot from the comment section of Ahalya on Youtube

Source: Screenshot from the comment section of Parched trailer on YouTube

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Radhika Apte Looks Every Bit Adorable With Her Grandmother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.