Radhika Apte Reminisces Her Night At Emmys, Says 'didn’t Win But Made Our Presence Felt'

Radhika Apte recently shared a throwback post on social media reminiscing her night at the International Emmy Awards. The actor was nominated at the award show for her series Sacred Games and Lust Stories. On November 26, Thursday, Radhika Apte took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochromatic picture featuring the cast and crew members of the Netflix series Sacred Game and Lust Stories. She wrote, "This day, last year". Take a look at Radhika Apte's photos at the International Emmy Awards.

Radhika Apte at Emmy Awards

In this Instagram post, Radhika Apte posed in a very dramatic manner. It seems like a candid image with everyone else in the room flashing their wide smiles. Co-actor Kubbra Sait was also spotted in Radhika's Instagram post holding a champagne glass and laughing her heart out.

In the caption, Radhika Apte reminded everyone about the International Emmy Awards, last year. She also shared that she didn't win but she did make her presence felt. Radhika thanked Netflix and Emmy Awards for such memories.

Radhika Apte's Instagram caption read as:

ðŸ¥°Posted @withregram • @motwayne This day, last year...

A night at the International Emmys. The teams of #sacredgames and #luststories. We didn’t win but we did make our presence felt :) Thank you @netflix_in and @iemmys for the memories!!

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Radhika Apte were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the Instagram users commented, "Drama QueenðŸŽ¬ðŸ‘¸ðŸ˜ðŸŒŸðŸ”¥ðŸ‘", while another added, "Beautifulâ¤ï¸ moment". Another fan of the actor wrote, "You were so lovely!". One of Radhika Apte's fans' comment read as "Ye chhhori badi drama queen hai" (This is girl is a huge drama queen).

Netizens also commented about the actor's work in these projects. One of the users wrote, "You are a rare talent of Bollywood. Wish you all the luck in life! Love you radhe ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸, while another added, "Both extremely phenomenal work!! You and the whole team!!". Take a look at more fans' reactions below:

Image Credits - Radhika Apte Instagram Comment Section

