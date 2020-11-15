Radhika Apte's Complete List Of Awards And Nominations Received Over The Years

Radhika Apte has carved her niche in the industry with various feature films, short films, and web series. From sultry roles to dark thrillers, the actor has played with various genres through her time in the showbiz so far. Her performances have been appreciated and awarded time and again. Read on to have a look at the Andhadhun actor’s achievements through the years.

Radhika Apte’s Awards

Apte grabbed the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Award for Best Actress, she played the role of Lajjo in the movie.

Radhika Apte has won the GQ Awards in India for her Excellence in Acting in 2016.

She got for herself the Vogue Beauty Awards for Flawless Face in the year 2016.

Her role of Archana in the movie Madly got her the Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film, in the year 2017.

In 2018, GQ gave her the Woman Of The Year Award.

At the iReel awards in 2019, she won for herself the award of Best Breakthrough Artist.

Radhika Apte’s Nominations

Rakta Charitra got her the nomination for the Screen Award as Best Female Deut.

2012, she was nominated for her performance in the movie Dhoni, at the Vijay Awards as the Best Supporting Actress. She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role at SIIMA Awards.

In 2015, Badlapur got her nominated for the Stardust Award as Best Supporting Actress and the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

For her role in Manjhi – The Mountain Man, the actor got nominated for the Stardust Award as Performer of the Year (Editor's Choice).

Parched and Badlapur also got her nominated for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Award as Best Actress and the Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards as Best Actress in a Supporting Role, respectively.

Her role in Lust Stories got her nominated at the 47th International Emmy Awards for Best Actress.

Andhadhun got her nominated for the Best Supporting role Award, both at Awards of the International Indian Film Academy and Zee cine Awards.

