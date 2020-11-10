Radhika Apte Starts Diwali Preps By Cleaning The House First; Check Out Her Post

Diwali is the festival of lights and it is a time to celebrate with goodwill and prosperity. This is a time when people clean their houses and also give away the stuff which is not required. With just a couple of days to go, actor Radhika Apte also cleaned her house for Diwali. The actor also shared a picture preparing for the upcoming festival. Take a look:

Radhika Apte's Instagram post

Raat Akeli Hai actor Radhika Apte recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself. The actor can be seen wearing a navy blue dress which she paired with brown boots. She can be seen holding a dustbin in one hand, while on the other, there was a bag full of plastic and other kinds of stuff. Sharing the post, she gave it a quirky caption which reads as, "Serious affair" (sic).

A peek into Radhika Apte's photos

Previously, in her recent post, the actor shared a delightful picture of herself with a floating orange. Radhika can be seen wearing a beautiful pink blazer along with a black dress. She can be sitting on the lakeside and is posing with orange with a wide perfect smile. This picture seems to be a behind the scenes look from one of Radhika's projects, as written in the caption. Take a look at her post:

Before that, Radhika Apte shared a picture along with two of her friends. The trio can be seen posing for a selfie. As seen in the background, one can assume that the three girls are sitting in a classroom. Radhika Apte shared this picture on her Instagram handle and added a small caption to give an insight into the quirky throwback picture.

On the work front

From portraying the character of a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in Sacred Games to the lustful college professor Kalindi in Lust Stories, the actor has never shied away from playing diverse roles. Radhika Apte has two National Award-winning movies like Padman and Andhadhun under her name. She was last seen in the film, Raat Akeli Hai, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor currently has Shantaram as her upcoming project.

