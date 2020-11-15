Radhika Apte's Memorable Works In Theatre; Read Details

Radhika Apte has been a known face in the Indian film industry and has even garnered international praise for her work in films. Be it the booming OTT platform or standard theatrical releases, Apte has become a household name due to her versatility and the choice of roles that set her apart from the current-gen actors. While fans know her for recurring Netflix appearances and films like Manhji: The Mountain Man and Badlapur, some of them might be shocked to know that Radhika Apte has transitioned from working as a theatre actor to mainstream films. Read on to know some of the theatre dramas Radhika Apte has worked in:

Radhika Apte's work in theatre

Radhika Apte, at a tender age, had acquired her love for performing arts. While some of Radhika Apte's films may be on their way to becoming cult classics which fans will look back on, her endearment for theatre has been found during her younger years itself. During her interview with HT Brunch Apte had revealed that she specifically joined the Fergusson College in Pune in order to enter the inter-college drama competition titled Purushottam.

During her interview, Radhika had expressed that she spent her nights away in the amphitheater where the Purushottam competition took place in order to rehearse. She had also revealed that the Bharat Natya Mandir proved to be an important part of her dramatics back then. Theatre was the soul of Bharat Natya Mandir, according to the actor. This could be deemed as Radhika Apte's origin story which developed her love for theatre as she went on to make multiple appearances in theatre dramatics around the country and also in London.

Radhika Apte's first play was in the Marathi language titled Nako Re Baba back in 2003. She is to-date associated with the Aasakta Kalamanch in her hometown. Her appearances in Marathi plays are titled Matra Ratra, Poornaviram, and Tu. One of her most memorable works in theatre was titled Kanyadaan and an English play titled Bombay Black. Whereas, the actor has also expressed on multiple occasions that she likes to work in experimental theatre, which also reflects upon her work in short and commercial films.

