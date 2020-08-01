Raat Akeli Hai Review: Fans Point Out Similarity Between The Netflix Release & Knives Out

Raat Akeli Hai is a recent Netflix film which released on the OTT platform on August 1. The film created quite a buzz on the internet as fans seemed excited and impatient for the movie. After it released on Netflix, fans also expressed their views on the plot, cast and overall movie. Here's what this is about:

Fans react to Raat Akeli Hai

After Raat Akeli Hai released on Netflix yesterday, excited fans took to their social media to hail the movie. However, some also found a similarity between this movie and a Hollywood one called Knives Out. Take a look at the fan reactions here:

#RaatAkeliHai was impressive slow burn whodunit.Nawaz has yet again delivered top quality. It somewhat resembles Knives Out but the characters keeps you invested throughout.Could have been trimmed a bit.Liked the final hour. An unexpected ending. pic.twitter.com/m83ZrwdEkY — Asmit Badge (@imasmit) July 31, 2020

Jatil Nawazuddin is back in action with his new netflix movie Raat akeli hai.#RaatAkeliHai pic.twitter.com/oGNLdvwSZ8 — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai is an interesting seat edge thriller...@Nawazuddin_S impresses with his rock solid acting.. Jatil Nawazuddin :) — Rahull Chaudhary™🌈 (@itsrahull_) July 31, 2020

@Nawazuddin_S



Nawaz Bhai once again your acting is outstanding in #RaatAkeliHai



I love you bhai and hope all is well at your place..



Keep in touch.. ❤🤗 — Sakib Sayyad (@SAKIBSAYYAD) July 31, 2020

Woww wow and just wow @Nawazuddin_S. Inko Oscar de do yaar😻🙌#RaatAkeliHai — Kishan Agrawal (@kishn_Agr) July 31, 2020

You will know the value of “knives out” when you watch #RaatAkeliHai🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Naveen Anand (@filmlover4life) July 31, 2020

Raat Akeli Hai 3.5/5

If you like suspense & thriller movies

So this movie is for u tho takes more than 2 hours but entertaining for those who likes suspense & @Nawazuddin_S

And it's totally different from avarage time pass movie 'Knives out' #Netflix #RaatAkeliHai #KnivesOut pic.twitter.com/cROSRdTxwR — The ManyFace G0d (@AdityaTheSavage) July 31, 2020

#RaatAkeliHai

North India #knivesout but differ in its way of apt twist and turns✌️Not so well but a good investigative thriller 👍 pic.twitter.com/iUA8VOIjsJ — HARI PRASATH (@haritrichy07) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Raat Akeli Hai revolves around a high profile murder that takes place in a small Indian town. A police officer is sent on a journey of twists and chances while trying to investigate the matter. However, as his investigation progresses, he finds out more and more about the dark and gruesome past of the victim's family and their toxic patriarchal ways.

Raat Akeli Hai cast has Nawazuddin Siddiqui essay the lead role of the police officer. Radhika Apte as the mistress seems to have impressed the audience once again. They have previously worked in critically acclaimed movies like Manjhi - The Mountain Man and Badlapur . The rest of the Raat Akeli Hai cast includes Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Aditya Srivastava. The movie is directed by Honey Trehan and it also marks his directorial debut.

Watch the trailer of Raat Akeli Hai here:

In an interaction with PTI, Radhika Apte opened up about her role as a mistress in Raat Akeli Hai. She said that she found her character Radha to be 'progressive'. Her character has had a difficult life and now has nothing to lose. She also described Radha as 'feisty' who might often come across as rude and arrogant.

Recently, the filming locations of this crime thriller were revealed. According to reports, Raat Akeli Hai is shot mostly in and around Lucknow and Kanpur. A huge crowd has gathered in the Thakurganj area to witness Nawazuddin Siddiqui in front of the camera. A large portion of the film is also said to be shot in Qaiserbagh police station, bus stand and Malihabad.

