Radhika Apte Dons A Wig To Add A New Element To Her Character In 'A Call To Spy'

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte’s look as a spy in an international movie has been making rounds on social media. She essays the role of Noor Inayat Khan in her Hollywood venture, Liberté: A Call to Spy. According to reports, the actor worked really hard for getting a perfect look for the same. Check out Radhika Apte’s photo in a spy avatar.

Radhika Apte's look in Liberté: A Call to Spy

Radhika Apte changed her look for playing a spy in the international project. As per reports, she sported a wig to add a new element to her character in A Call to Spy. The actor plays the role of a pacifist who is fighting in the war. Noor Inayat Khan was a Brit born in Russia to Indian Muslim father, Inayat Khan, who was a descendant of Tipu Sultan and a teacher of Sufism, and an American mother, Pirani Ameena Begum. Check out Radhika Apte's look from the historical drama movie:

Radhika Apte's role in Liberté: A Call to Spy

Filmmaker Lydia Deal Pilcher assisted Bollywood actor Radhika Apte to strike a balance between all the details and finding the character. Meanwhile, as per reports, the latter also felt blessed to portray someone in the World War. A Call to Spy premiered on June 21, 2019, worldwide at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. The American historical drama flick also stars Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic as Virginia Hall and Vera Atkins in prominent roles. The movie is an inspiration from the lives of the three women, who worked as spies in the Prime Minister's Secret Army. Here is how the real-life heroes looked:

About Noor Inayat Khan

Noor Inayat Khan was reportedly a part of Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s secret organisation. She operated under the name of Madeleine. As an SOE agent, she was the first female wireless operator whom the officials send from the United Kingdom to France to aid the French Resistance amid the Second World War. However, Nazis captured Noor Inayat Khan after betraying her. They executed her at Dachau concentration camp, during which her last word was 'liberté'.

