Radhika Apte's Roles Have Shed Light On Issues Faced By Women & These Dialogues Prove It

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She has been seen in many movies like Padman, Andhadhun, Shor in the City, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, to name a few. She has also been seen in many web series and Netflix originals like Sacred Games and Ghoul to name a few. Most of the characters she plays are an embodiment of strong female characters. From her role in Lust Stories to Pad Man, she always managed to stun her fans with her bold characters. So, take a look at some of her hard-hitting dialogues that prove that Radhika Apte is a feminist icon:

Radhika Apte's dialogues that struck a chord among viewers

We talked and he made me understand that I will resent him if I did not live my life on my terms. He urged me to examine my life.

Source - Lust Stories (Radhika's character's monologue on the concepts of love and marriage)

Sharam Ko Pakad Ke Bimari Ke Nalay Me Gir Jao Sub - (Akshay Kumar's character) Hum Aurato Ke Liyai Bemari Se Marna Sharam Ke Sath Jeene Se Behtar Hai

Source - Padman (Radhika's character on the harsh realities that women face and their beliefs)

Tum mardon ko aisa kyun lagta hain ki har aurat ko tumhe hi bachana hai?

Source - Sacred Games (Radhika's character on how men treat women to be vulnerable in all aspects of life)

Agar mard field pe kaam karna chahe toh passion. Aur agar aurat karna chahe toh bhoot?

Source - Sacred Games (Radhika's character on how women have to face double standards in workplace)

Also Read | Radhika Apte with Akshay Kumar or with Ayushmann Khurrana, which pair is better?

Kyun, meri jaga sirf desk pe hain? Mai Kyu Desk Pe Bhaithu?

Source - Sacred Games (Radhika's character on how women are treated by men in workplace)

Also Read | This day that year: Scorsese's infamous Marvel quote, Radhika Apte on 'labels' & more

If there is no consent then it is non-consensual

Source - Lust Stories (Radhika's character talks about consent)

Also Read | Radhika Apte with Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar: Which is better on-screen pair?

Yeh mard na bade khudgarz hote hai, hum aurato ko kabhi khush nahi kar sakte

Source - Lust Stories (Radhika's character on the unreal expectations that women have about their better halves)

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap gets solidarity message from Radhika Apte amid Payal Ghosh's allegations

Promo Pic Credit: Radhika Apte's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.