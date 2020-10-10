Radhika Apte's Roles Have Shed Light On Issues Faced By Women & These Dialogues Prove It

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She has been seen in many movies like Padman, Andhadhun, Shor in the City, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, to name a few. She has also been seen in many web series and Netflix originals like Sacred Games and Ghoul to name a few. Most of the characters she plays are an embodiment of strong female characters. From her role in Lust Stories to Pad Man, she always managed to stun her fans with her bold characters. So, take a look at some of her hard-hitting dialogues that prove that Radhika Apte is a feminist icon:
We talked and he made me understand
that I will resent him
if I did not live my life on my terms.
He urged me to examine my life.
Sharam Ko Pakad Ke Bimari Ke Nalay Me Gir Jao Sub - (Akshay Kumar's character)
Hum Aurato Ke Liyai Bemari Se Marna Sharam Ke Sath Jeene Se Behtar Hai
Tum mardon ko aisa kyun lagta hain ki har aurat ko tumhe hi bachana hai?
Agar mard field pe kaam karna chahe toh passion. Aur agar aurat karna chahe toh bhoot?
Also Read | Radhika Apte with Akshay Kumar or with Ayushmann Khurrana, which pair is better?
Kyun, meri jaga sirf desk pe hain? Mai Kyu Desk Pe Bhaithu?
Also Read | This day that year: Scorsese's infamous Marvel quote, Radhika Apte on 'labels' & more
If there is no consent then it is non-consensual
Also Read | Radhika Apte with Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar: Which is better on-screen pair?
Yeh mard na bade khudgarz hote hai, hum aurato ko kabhi khush nahi kar sakte
Also Read | Anurag Kashyap gets solidarity message from Radhika Apte amid Payal Ghosh's allegations
Promo Pic Credit: Radhika Apte's Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.