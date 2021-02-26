Radhika Apte Stuns In Monochromatic Still, Fans Call Her 'vintage Beauty'

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram handle on February 25 to share her monochrome still with her fans. The actor posted a close-up shot, wherein she was seen sporting a frill sleeve dress. Donning a bindi on her forehead, Radhika Apte flashed her smile while striking a pose for the camera. Sharing the stunning picture on social media, the star simply wrote, "Frills" in her caption.

In the post, Radhika Apte is seen wearing a classic outfit with frill sleeves. In the black and white image, the actor is seen giving an intense gaze to the camera. Fans went gaga over Radhika Apte's photos and called the actor "Vintage beauty".

Radhika stuns in monochrome still

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Radhika Apte were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Classic beauty", while another called her, "Too classy". One of Radhika's fans commented, "Radhika mamðŸŒ¼ you look gorgeous always I am so of you". Another fan comment read as "What a great photograph". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Radhika Apte's Instagram comment section

Radhika Apte on work front

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in the 2020s murder mystery thriller, Raat Akeli Hai. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava. It follows the story of a small-town cop who investigates into the death of a VIP person. Raat Akeli Hai was released on Netflix on July 31, 2020.

Radhika also appeared in House Of Rascals. This project also stars Shibani Dandekar and Vikrant Massey. The film released on Dec 18. For her next, she has been roped in for an action and crime drama series, Shantaram. The upcoming series features Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Radhika Apte, Michael M. Foster, Richard Roxburgh.

