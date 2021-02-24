Radhika Apte Flaunts Her Indo-western 'lewk', Fans Call Her 'absolute Stunner'

Actor Radhika Apte shared a picture of her Indo-Western look on her Instagram. She also tried using millennial lingo in her captions. Looking at her Shakha Pola (Bengali traditional bangles), fans started wondering if she is currently shooting for a Bengali film. Check out the picture and Apte's fans' reactions.

Radhika Apte flaunts her indo-western look

Padman actor Radhika Apte flaunted her indo-western look on her Instagram handle. She wore an orange and red printed blouse. She also wore a pair of beige cotton pants. She accessorised her outfit with red and white Bengali bangles and a bindi. She wrote, "Issa Lewk" in her caption and mentioned that it was suggested by her makeup artist Kritika Gill. She mentioned that she could never come up with such works as she isn't a millennial but Kritika is. Take a look at Radhika Apte's Instagram picture showcasing her outfit.

Reactions to Radhika Apte's photo

As soon as Radhika shared her picture, her fans flooded her comment section with all things nice. A fan wrote that Radhika is the most beautiful girl in the world. Another user wrote that she is an absolute stunner. Several fans asked if Radhika is playing a Bengali woman in her next project. Other fans commented with heart and fire emojis on Radhika's Instagram.

Image source: Radhika Apte's Instagram

A sneak peek into Radhika Apte's Instagram

Radhika shared a collage of two black and white pictures. She wore a white oversized shirt with a slit on her sleeves. She unbuttoned the shirt and flaunted her body. She looked away from the camera while posing for the pictures. Radhika shared a picture of her Husband Benedict and wished him on his birthday. She wrote a hilarious caption by mentioning that he turned just 16. She also mentioned that Benedict, 39, can finally drink after 2 years when he turns 18 in the UK. Benedict is seen posing in the room while talking to Radhika. Take a look at Radhika Apte's photos on her Instagram.

Radhika Apte's movies

Radhika Apte has worked in films across various languages such as Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Malayalam, Tamil and even English. Radhika Apte's movies like Phobia, Padman, Lust Stories, Andhadhun and Shor in the City have garnered her millions of fans. The actor was last seen in the Netflix original film Raat Akeli Hai opposite Nawazzudin Siddiqui. The actor was seen playing the role of Radha, a young bride.

