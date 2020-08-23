Radhika Apte's Tamil Movies To Add To Your Movie List, From 'Kabali' To 'Vetri Selvan'

Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte has now become one of the most highly acclaimed actors of the film industry. Throughout her career, she has essayed several unconventional and ground-breaking performances onscreen. She made her acting debut back in 2005 with a brief role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi and since then she has worked across Bollywood, Tollywood and even in English-language movies. Here’s a list of all her Tamil movies that one should add to their movie list.

Kabali

Released in 2016, Kabali is a Tamil action-crime movie helmed by Pa. Ranjith. Starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, the movie features Radhika Apte, Winston Chao & Sai Dhanshika in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an aged gangster Kabali, who after returning from prison, confronts those who had destroyed his life. In the process, he also discovers what happened to his wife and daughter when he was gone.

ALSO READ| Radhika Apte-inspired Outfits For Every Occassion That Can Give Major Fashion Goals

Vetri Selvan

Helmed by Rudhran, Vetri Selvan is a Tamil drama-thriller starring Ajmal Ameer and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The film was jointly produced under the banner Srushti Cinemas and Silicon Studious. The premise of the film essays how a murder investigation leads to the sensitive truth about three mentally ill youngsters who have been rejected by society.

ALSO READ| Radhika Apte's Films That Did Not Do Well At The Box Office But Received Critical Acclaim

All in All Azhagu Raja

All in All Azhagu Raja is a 2013 romantic-comedy movie helmed by M. Rajesh. Radhika Apte played the role of Meenatchi in the film and along with her, Karthi, Kajal Aggarwal and Santhanam were seen in significant roles. The story of the film revolves around the life of Azhagu Raja who won a cable channel. He always mocks Priya for failing at everything but later love blossoms between the two. However, the bitter past of their families becomes a massive obstacle in their marriage.

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Radhika Apte Looks Every Bit Adorable With Her Grandmother

Dhoni

Directed by Prakash Raja, Dhoni is a 2012 bilingual film featuring Radhika Apte and Aakash in the lead roles. The plot of the movie illustrates the conflicting interest of a father-son duo. The father wants his son to study MBA, however, his son wants to become a famous cricketer like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The story of the movie was inspired by Marathi film Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho.

ALSO READ| Radhika Apte's Photos That Provide Perfect Posing Cues To Nail For Instagram

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Kabali & Vetri Selvan)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.