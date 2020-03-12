Radhika Madan's Best Photos From 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions; Check It Out

Radhika Madan is gearing up for her upcoming release, Angrezi Medium. The movie features Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome in prominent roles. All the actors are currently on a promotional spree. The movie is centred around the story of a girl and her father who has desires to study abroad.

Recently, fans stumbled upon Radhika Madan and she seems to be leaving no stones unturned on her promotional spree. The actor who is quite active on her social media and shared some pictures from Angrezi Medium promotions. Have a look at some of the best looks of the actor from Angrezi Medium promotions:

Radhika Madan style file from 'Angrezi Medium' promos

The actor can be seen sporting a tassel mini-dress with sheer fabric. She paired it with heels and round earrings. For this look, she opted for an open hair-do.

Madan can be seen donning a shirt t-shirt with a thigh-slit black minutely grey- checkered skirt. She ties her hair back in a ponytail and wore round earrings. She completed her look by opting for red black heels.

The actor can be seen sporting the old-fashioned polka-dotted frilled mini dress. She paired ballon-styled sleeved dress with pink toe-pointed heels and matched it with the colour of her earrings. She left her hair open to one side.

The actor opted for a black and white checkered mini skirt and paired it with a pink balloon sleeved full-length top. She opted for toe-pointed heels. The wavy open hair complimented her look.

