Radhika Madan Calls Herself A 'Baagh-i' As She Poses For A Sun-kissed Pic; See Here

On Saturday, Radhika Madan took to Instagram and posted a sun-kissed picture of herself. She donned a knitted sweatshirt and teamed her attire with boots. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Baagh-i". She posed amid greenery with a bunch of pretty sunflowers in the background.

As soon as her post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Mam ur caption is on another level," whereas another fan penned, "Hahaha caption inspired from?". Radhika's captions always steal the show as she often pens down quirky notes. Many also complimented her outfit and wrote, "Pretty".

Radhika calls herself a 'Baagh-i'

It was in August last year when Radhika Madan got back to the sets after a good long break due to the pandemic. She took to her Instagram and had posted a collage of her pictures in which she sported a pastel lehenga with a heavy choker. She had further expressed excitement and had written that she is "happiest at work" and was also happy to be back on the sets.

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film chronicles the story of a middle-class sweet shop owner, Champak Bansal (Irrfan), whose life turns upside down after his daughter Taarika (Radhika) expresses her desire to pursue her studies in London. He then grapples to fulfil her dream. Recently, Madan spoke about her experience of sharing screen space with the late actor. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she stated that she considered the movie as a great opportunity to work with a great actor during an early stage of her career. She added that the emotional strings are attached to the film every time she watches it.

Apart from this, she also has a new outing in the kitty. Radhika will be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's directorial Shiddat, alongside Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will take place in Punjab.

