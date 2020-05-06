Radhika Madan Shares Pictures Of Her "upside Down" Routine; Take A Look

Radhika Madan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, and she was appreciated for her part in the film. Just like us, she also is at home these days practicing social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her upside down routine. Take a look at her post here.

Radhika Madan shares a pic of her upside down schedule

Radhika Madan took to Instagram on May 5, 2020, and shared several pictures of herself enjoying her time at her house. In the image, she has seen a pink sports bra and black shorts as she does a headstand in the first picture. In the second picture, she is seen posing for the camera and showing off her adorable smile. In the third and final picture, Radhika is seen sipping on her afternoon coffee after her workout session.

In the caption of the post, she wrote on how her routine has gone upside down just like the headstand she did. In the caption, she wrote: "When your routine is upside down. #lockdowneffects #whattimeisit #jabjaagotabhisubha🌞". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this Radhika Madan also had shared a heartfelt message for her co-star Irrfan Khan after his death. In the post, she wrote "I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one of the strongest people i knew, a fighter.

I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace. Love you Irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you.🙏". Take a look at her post here.

