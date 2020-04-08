Radhika Madan Asks Her Fans To Keep Mental Health In Check Amid Lockdown

Angrezi Medium starrer Radhika Madan interacted with her fans through a live chat session and gave them some advice. In a live chat session on Instagram, the actor shared how she has been spending her time at home. Radhika Madan spoke about what gets her through the day and most importantly how she keeps her mental health in check during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Radhika Madan gives some sane advice to her fans

The actor was asked how she spends her days in quarantine, to which the actor replied she is learning how to cook and also learning how to tap dance. She said she has been learning how to cook Italian and is also learning how to make cakes and brownies. Radhika Madan wakes up early in the morning and does yoga and meditation. She added that she avoids watching any fake news for at least two hours after she wakes up as it only adds chaos to her life.

Speaking about her mental health, Radhika Madan said that she just keeps herself away from fake news. She suggested one should read and stay updated but reading anything and everything might just drive one crazy and paranoid. Radhika Madan advised her fans and told them that it is essential to build their mental health as that will raise the immunity in our bodies.

Keeping the needy in mind, Radhika Madan told her fans that donation should not always be about money. People can donate clothes, food or anything else that might be useful to another person. She added that donating should not always be about cash. Ending her session she said that in the end, it all comes down to staying indoors, staying safe and doing things that keep your mental health in check.

