Radhika Madan Makes Meme Reference In Latest Post, Fans Say 'best Binod Joke'

Radhika Madan is one of the most active actors on social media. In her latest post, the actor made a popular meme reference. Over the past couple of weeks, the name “Binod” has been popping up all over the internet. The fact that there is little to no knowledge of the trend itself makes it popular among the netizens who have trolled the name countless times. Thus joining in on the fun banter, Radhika Madan too took to Instagram to post a quirky “Binod” type of post. Fans of the Angrezi Medium actor loved the amazing post and even laughed in the comments section at her witty take on a popular dialogue. Take a look.

Radhika Madan makes a Binod reference in her latest post

Taking to Instagram, Radhika Madan added a video in which she strikes the popular Shah Rukh Khan pose. As the camera moves around, the wind in her face and the sun over her head make for an amazing shot. The city skyline too makes the video look stunning and a delightful experience to watch. However, the video was not the only aspect of the post which her followers loved. The action she added was something that made audiences laugh out loud and have a great time. Due to the popularity of the name “Binod”, Radhika used the caption hinting that people must’ve heard Binod’s name in the past. This jovial take and the semi-sarcastic caption was loved by fans, Radhika wrote “Binod..naam toh suna hi hoga” in her caption which is another reference to a popular dialogue.

The actor played on the popularity of the name and thus took a sarcastic dig at it. Striking a pose and using the dialogue which is immensely popular made the overall post enjoyable for her millions of followers on Instagram. They praised Radhika Madan for her witty caption and even applauded her for her sense of humour. Some others were impressed by her impersonation and the apt expressions used for the video that the Angrezi Medium actor uploaded.

