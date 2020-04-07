Video: Rhino Walks Freely In Nepal, Chases A Man Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

A video of an unprompted visit of a rhinoceros in the streets outside the Chitwan National Park has been doing rounds on the internet. While the entire world has resorted to staying indoors amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the rhino's sudden visit came around as an inspection to check on people, asking them to stay indoors. The video of the rhino strolling in the street, however, has left people petrified.

Rhino ensures strict lockdown

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer uploaded the 44-seconds-long video on his official Twitter account. In the video, the rhino can be seen taking a stroll in the streets outside the Chitwan National Park in Nepal. The rhino walks in all his glory, as if to guide people to go back inside their homes. Further into the video, the rhino on noticing a man walking ahead of him, immediately runs behind him, chasing him for a short while. After a few seconds, the rhinoceros proceeds back towards the national park after his short walk through the lanes of the neighbourhood. The IFS officer also informed that the ventures of the rhinos out from the Chitwan National Park are a common phenomena.

So this #rhino thought to take things in his own hand. Went for an inspection. Btw rhino venturing out from forest happens a lot, even without lockdown. Forward. pic.twitter.com/Ck1sft3Emb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2020

Netizens amused

The video, since posted, has collected more than 9,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,170 times. The strolling of the carefree rhinoceros won the hearts of many, and made a few others laugh. Netizens were also impressed with the short video and left a good deal of comments for the adorable rhino.

A Twist of Irony.

Wild Enforcing Human Lockdownhttps://t.co/XWc2UsnB0K — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) April 6, 2020

Just loved the sight. 🥰🥰 — satish shah (@sats45) April 7, 2020

Oh god so lovely creatures..now we don't even see cows roaming like this..beauty of nature❤ — कार्मिक कुड़ी 🇮🇳 karmic kudi (@Joganindia) April 6, 2020

I know it’s dangerous for them and us too but I so wish they visit my town also 🙈🤞🙈 — swati ✨ (@FlankerFoxy) April 6, 2020

He is enforcing lockdown. — Storm Nation (@storm_national) April 6, 2020

That guy who ran like a rocket on seeing the Rhino.😁🙏 — Priyank (@nipintheroots) April 6, 2020

Amazing!! — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) April 6, 2020

The men running is the best part. 🤣

It's like the rhino was, 'aau kya?' And, they dashed. 😂 this is hilarious. — SnigdhaKhatawkarMahendra (@SnigdhaMahendra) April 6, 2020

He is not doing anything to anyone, just saw one person in front of him and he chased him playfully... 😂😂😂

Nice, very nice video — Hemannti Goswami (@GoswamiHemannti) April 6, 2020

#rhino Act Like Cop Who Not Take #Lockdown Seriously Rhino Handle It — Chandni (@avitashi0888) April 6, 2020

