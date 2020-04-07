The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Rhino Walks Freely In Nepal, Chases A Man Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

A video of a rhino strolling outside the streets of Chitwan National Park in Nepal has been doing rounds on the internet, leaving netizens amused and impressed.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rhino strolls outside of Chitwan National Park in Nepal, watch video

A video of an unprompted visit of a rhinoceros in the streets outside the Chitwan National Park has been doing rounds on the internet. While the entire world has resorted to staying indoors amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the rhino's sudden visit came around as an inspection to check on people, asking them to stay indoors. The video of the rhino strolling in the street, however, has left people petrified. 

Rhino ensures strict lockdown

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer uploaded the 44-seconds-long video on his official Twitter account. In the video, the rhino can be seen taking a stroll in the streets outside the Chitwan National Park in Nepal. The rhino walks in all his glory, as if to guide people to go back inside their homes. Further into the video, the rhino on noticing a man walking ahead of him, immediately runs behind him, chasing him for a short while. After a few seconds, the rhinoceros proceeds back towards the national park after his short walk through the lanes of the neighbourhood. The IFS officer also informed that the ventures of the rhinos out from the Chitwan National Park are a common phenomena.

Read: Video Of A Cat Being Chased By A Rat Leaves Netizens In Splits

Read: Video Of Hummingbirds Splashing In Birdbath Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

Netizens amused

The video, since posted, has collected more than 9,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,170 times. The strolling of the carefree rhinoceros won the hearts of many, and made a few others laugh. Netizens were also impressed with the short video and left a good deal of comments for the adorable rhino.

Read: Video: Leopards Spotted 'chilling' At Deolali Air Force Station As Humans Stay At Home

Read: Video: Lion Roams Freely In Gir As Humans Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Ministry of Health
MINISTRY OF HEALTH ISSUES DOCUMENT
COVID-19
MAHARASHTRA: MORE THAN 1000 CASES
Kartik Aaryan
SHATRUGHAN REVIEWS KARTIK'S FILM
DK Shivakumar
DKS: 'MARKAZ ISSUE A PROPAGANDA'