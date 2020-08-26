Radhika Madan Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Vanity Van As She Gears Up For Shoot

Radhika Madan took to Instagram on August 25 and gave fans a peek into how her vanity van looked like amid pandemic. As seen in the photo, Radhika's team members sported PPE kits and masks. The Angrezi Medium actor took a mirror selfie, and one of her makeup artists could be seen saluting. However, it was Radhika's caption that stole the show.

Radhika shares a glimpse of her vanity van

Sharing the picture, Radhika wrote, "Om om om om". Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey could not help laughing over her caption. Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani also copied her caption in the comment section. Radhika's post garnered much attention from fans. While some called her "Prettiest girl in the town", a bunch of fans dropped hearts on her post. Many recalled Jaadu from Hrithik Roshan's film, Krrish. Here's how fans reacted to her post:

Before, on August 20, Radhika Madan had already shared her excitement to be back on the sets. She posted a collage of her pics and revealed that she is "happiest" at work. In the pictures, the actor was all decked up in heavy lehenga, along with minimal makeup. She glammed up her look with a closed neck ornament. Sharing the photo, Radhika Madan wrote, "Back on set." Mrunal Thakur was one of the firsts to drop a comment on Radhika Madan's Instagram post.

Radhika Madan's career

Radhika kick-started her career by starring in the television romantic drama titled Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The show also featured Arjun Bijlani, Shakti Arora, Smriti Khanna among others. She dipped her toes into Bollywood with her debut in the film, Pataakha. After which she was roped in for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Radhika was last seen in the movie, Angrezi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Angrezi Medium received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. She is now gearing up for Shiddat, alongside Sunny Kaushal. Shiddat will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

