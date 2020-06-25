Radhika Madan Maintains Body Stability As She Aces Headstand; Check Hilarious Caption

Radhika Madan recently posted a picture where she was seen acing a headstand. The actor flashed a wide smile as she maintained her stability and body posture. Radhika Madan was seen wearing distressed denim and grey bralette.

Radhika Madan also posted a hilarious caption with her picture. She wrote, “ Aaj kal paao zameen par nahi padhte mere...🧚‍♀️” Fans in huge number praised her for her skills and posture. Check out Radhika Madan’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Radhika Madan hugs her mother after 14 days of self-quarantine, shares adorable pics

In the recent past, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself doing a headstand. In the video, the Angrezi Medium actor can be seen exerting in her house, while her mother can be heard making dinner plans. Radhika Madan’s video features her doing the abs exercise and her mother is talking about the menu for the dinner.

Radhika Madan, while sharing the video, stated that she is doing the exercise while her mother is quite engrossed in her own world. In the video, Radhika Madan can be seen wearing an all-blue outfit. She wore a pair of blue shorts and a similar coloured top. Radhika Madan is seen slowly and steadily bending her legs twice. While posting the picture on her social media, Radhika Madan wrote, “Mummy ke dinner plans ke beech me apni sakhti.’ [sic] Radhika Madaan took a flight to Delhi recently to be with her parents during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read| Radhika Madan travels to Delhi via air; says there was ‘zero physical contact' involved

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Radhika Madan talks about the inspiration that came from him

Radhika Madan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. She essayed the role of late actor Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the film. She told a leading news daily that she relived her days as a school student again while shooting for the film. In the video interview, she can be heard saying that she was different from her character Tarika from Angrezi Medium, before correcting herself and saying that they are a little similar.

The cast of Angrezi Medium includes Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles. Angrezi Medium highlights the bond that a father shares with his daughter. The movie revolves around a daughter who wishes to go abroad to study and her father makes all the facilities available to her so that she can pursue her dreams. Both Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan had received praise for their performances in the film.

Also Read| 'Angrezi Medium' cast: All about Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor's roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.