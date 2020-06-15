Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Radhika Madan Talks About The Inspiration That Came From Him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire country in a state of shock. According to the initial investigation reports, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide after battling depression for a few months. One of the many Bollywood actors to pay tribute to him and his work has been actor Radhika Madan of Angrezi Medium fame. She spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput has been a huge inspiration to her.

Radhika Madan on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his bedroom at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His sad demise has made people speak about the topic of mental health and the grave effect it has on the lives of people.

One of the many celebs to pay homage to actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan. The actor posted a black and white picture of Sushant Singh Rajput along with a heartfelt note about how he inspired her in many ways. The picture has him dressed in a white shirt while he looks right into the camera with his intense eyes and a slight smirk.

She recollected how people used to tell her to stick to television as making it in Bollywood is not an easy job. She said that she was often told why she would want to switch to another industry when her show is already doing well on television. Radhika Madan wrote about how she would always reply to these people by giving them the example of Sushant Singh Rajput who started off his career on television and left a mark in the film industry.

She wrote that he made all of it look possible and achievable with his hard work and passion. Radhika Madan wrote towards the end of the caption that he used to inspire a lot of people like her who took a similar path. Have a look at the post from Radhika Madan’s Instagram here.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

