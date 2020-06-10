Radhika Madan Hugs Her Mother After 14 Days Of Self-quarantine, Shares Adorable Pics

Radhika Madan recently made headlines for being one of the first celebrities to have travelled under lockdown as she took a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to be with her family. As she finished her 14-day mandatory self-quarantine period on Tuesday, the Angrezi Medium actor took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her reunion with mother Ritu Madan. She captioned the post, "14 din ke vanvaas ke baad🙏 #selfquarantine ends. #maa❤️".

Have a look:

Read | Radhika Madan shares pictures of her "upside down" routine; take a look

While at home, Radhika has been keeping her social media activity on point to keep her fans and followers entertained amid the lockdown. The actor is often seen sharing her experiences at home with posts about home-cooked meals, enjoying the rain as well as videos after her recent debut on TikTok.

A hilarious video had Radhika on her knees on the floor with a bucket and a mop. Her mother can be seen sitting on a chair next to her as she trains her to clean the floor in sync with the background music. The Angrezi Medium actor captioned the post as "Atmanirbhar!".

Have a look:

Read | Radhika Madan misses Irrfan Khan, shares a picture from 'Angrezi Medium'

After being stranded in Mumbai for more than two months under the nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic, Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan took off to Delhi to be with her family.

Radhika shared a picture of her 'airport look' on Instagram where she can be seen posing at Mumbai airport in white Indianwear and the safety masks, gloves and a face shield as mandated by the government for precaution against COVID-19. As domestic flight operations have resumed since May 25, the actor was one of the first celebrities to travel amid the lockdown.

She even expressed her excitement to go home through the caption. Radhika wrote, "Mai aa rahi hu Maa... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook".

Have a look:

Read | Radhika Madan defines 'Atmanirbhar' at home, shares rib-tickling TikTok video; Watch

What's next for Radhika Madan?

The actor was last seen in the Homi Adajania film Angrezi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan will be seen next in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming romantic drama film titled Shiddat along with actors Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty.

Read | Radhika Madan travels to Delhi via air; says there was ‘zero physical contact' involved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.