'Angrezi Medium' Cast: All About Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan And Kareena Kapoor's Roles

The much-acclaimed film, Angrezi Medium is about a girl who wants to pursue her studies in London. While a hardworking father from Rajasthan is doing everything in his power to make his daughter’s dreams come true. Helmed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled under the banner Maddock Films, Skywalk Films, Uniforms & Weapons Emporium. The movie is known for its heart-wrenching plot, characters and twists and turns in the storyline. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to the late actor Irrfan Khan, know who is a part of the Angrezi Medium cast below.

Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal

In the film, Irrfan Khan essayed the role of Champak Bansal, a sweet shop owner in Udaipur. He played a doting father to Radhika Madan’s Tarika who dreams of flying off to London for her further studies. Champak Bansal goes to any extent to keep his daughter happy and wishes for the best in her life. He is shown as a family man in Angrezi Medium.

Radhika Madan as Tarika Bansal

The Angrezi Medium cast also includes Radhika Madan in a lead role. In the film, she is seen portraying the role of a daughter, who wishes to study abroad. She is shown as a rebellious, smart and loving girl. Tarika Bansal is a complete daddy’s girl and in between the film gets lost trying to please people to like her and forgets about her dad and soon begins to understand the sacrifices he’s done and comes back.

Deepak Dobriyal as Gopi Bansal

In the film, Deepak Dobriyal essays the role of Gopi Bansal, Irrfan Khan’s brother, and rival. In the film, Gopi and Champak are always seen fighting with each other for various reasons. They always try to pull each other down in business or property matters. But somehow they keep aside their anger and help each other in tough times. His character in the film is shown as a cunning, funny, and also a loving person.

Kiku Sharda as Gajju

In Angrezi Medium, Kiku Sharda is seen portraying the role of Gajju, Gopi, and Champak’s best friend. In the film, he is often seen trying to help the two brothers make peace with each other and forget the past. He is shown as a funny, generous, and kind mind to goes to any extent to help his friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Naina Kohli

In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan essays the role of Naina Kohli, a cop in London. She played a tough character who can sense trouble from far away. Her character is also shown as a hardworking woman who always goes by the rules and has no time for her family.

Dimple Kapadia as Mrs. Sampada Kohli

In Angrezi Medium, Dimple Kapadia is seen playing the role of Mrs. Sampada Kohli, Kareena’s mother, Irrfan and Deepak’s acquaintance and Radhika Madan’s tenant. She is shown as a very strong and witty person, who can kill by her words.

Angrezi Medium cast supporting actors:

Ranvir Shorey is seen essaying the role of Bablu (Balashankar Tripathi)

Pankaj Tripathi is seen essaying the role of Travel agent Tony

Tillotama Shome is seen essaying the role of a consultant

Zakir Hussain is seen essaying the role of Justice Chhedha

Meghna Malik is seen essaying the role of Principal Chheeda

