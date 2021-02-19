Radhika Madan Plays The Casio, Quips 'thoda Show Off Karna Tha' In Instagram Video

Radhika Madan is a woman of many talents. Recently, Radhika took some time out of her busy schedule and shared a new Instagram video. The Angrezi Medium actor shared a video of herself playing the casio. The video is being immensely loved by her fans. Moreover, Radhika Madan’s caption of this Instagram video is another highlight of this post.

Radhika Madan shows off her Casio playing skills

In this video, Radhika Madan is playing the Casio and wooing her fans. In the video, Radhika is wearing a mesh top with a black top beneath it. While Radhika looks stunning in this simple outfit, her casio playing skills mesmerized her fans. Their love for this video was visible with the amount of likes and comments on the post.

Along with this Casio playing video, Radhika Madan added a quirky caption. She wrote, “Bas thoda show off karna tha. K bye!”. Watch this video of Radhika Madan's video of playing the Casio here.

As mentioned earlier, Radhika Madan’s fans and friends loved this video. Actor Ayushmann Khurana commented on the video with a clapping emoji and a yellow heart. Whereas, Radhika Madan’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota co-star Abhimanyu wrote, “Talent”. One of Madan’s friend wrote, “You are a pure talent”. While another fan wrote, “You have many hidden talents”. Take a look at all of these comments on Radhika Madan’s video here.

Radhika Madan started out her career in the entertainment industry as a television actor. But soon transitioned herself smoothly to the film industry. Radhika Madan was last seen alongside late actor Irrfan Khan in the film Angrezi Medium. Moving on, Radhika Madan has quite a few projects lined up. She will be next seen in the romantic film titled Shiddat. Radhika will be starring alongside Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Riana, and Diana Penty in the film. The film was expected to release in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its premiere. Now, a new date of release is expected to be announced anytime soon.

