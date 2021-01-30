Radhika Madan Flaunts Her New Look In A Stunning Post, Says 'Short Hair, Whatta Playa'

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan took to Instagram on Friday evening, January 29, 2021, to share her new look which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note where she went on to describe her new look. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika Madan went on to share a picture showing off her new haircut. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for her camera as she shows her short hairdo. In the next picture, the actor goes on to strike a candid pose as she shows different angles of her new haircut. The actor can be seen posing for these pictures at the beach. She can be seen donning a black sleeveless top along with ripped denim shorts. She also opted for a pair of sunglasses.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note as she went on to describe the pic. She wrote, “Short hair, whatta playa!!” Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things nice and happy on seeing Radhika’s new look. The post went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Some of the users went on to reveal how pretty the actor is looking in her new cut, while some went all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “what a beautiful shot”. While the other one wrote, “love this, truly beautiful”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a beautiful picture where she can be seen sitting in her room with the natural sunlight beautifully falling on her face. She can be seen donning a green outfit and completed the look with a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and pink lips. Take a look at the post below.

