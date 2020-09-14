Radhika Madan Welcomes Weekend With Stunning Sunday Morning Selfie, Fans Pour Love

Radhika Madan welcomed the weekend with an amazing post that she shared with her Instagram followers. The actor embraced the sun rays in her white kurta as she posed in her balcony. Radhika Madan, in the picture, can be seen wearing an elegant white top sporting her messy hair. Fans absolutely loved the image and poured love for the actor in the comments.

Radhika Madan posts Sunday morning selfie

The actor posed for the camera amid the lush green background. Several trees could be seen in the background that simply made the picture quite amazing. Radhika Madan, in the past, has clicked several pictures from this particular location and fans have always shown love for the actor. Thus this picture too received the appreciation from her fans.

In the caption, Radhika Madan wrote: “Sunday Bole Toh” thus hinting that the picture is her Sunday Selfie. The short caption further went on to showcase how much Radhika Madan was enjoying the moment when the picture was clicked. Fans too seemed to love the picture as per the comments. Several fans even commented on how they wish to see a sequel of one of her most popular films, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor was kind enough and replied to a number of comments in the time she was active after uploading the picture. Fans were delighted to get a reply from Radhika Madan and expressed their joy.

Radhika Madan as a celebrity is one of the most active social media users. She is known to often post updates and pictures of herself on social media and thus keep her fans engaged with her online presence. On the work front, Radhika Madan will be seen next in the film Shidddat. The film has been helmed by director Kunal Deshmukh. Fans of Radhika Madan are quite excited about this film. In the past, Radhika Madan has delivered several films that have been loved by the audience for their uniqueness and creativity. Thus fans have wished to see her more often in films.

