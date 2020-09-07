Radhika Madan Shares ‘dirty Picture’ From Behind The Scenes Of Filming

Radhika Madan’s Instagram is full of her daily adventures. The actress shared a picture from her set recently which is everything ‘dirty’, as per her caption. Radhika Madan’s post was accompanied by a witty caption which received thousands of likes from her followers.

Radhika Madan shared a picture from the set

In the picture, Radhika Madan is dressed in muddy coloured clothes. She is also clad in mud and dirt from head to toe. However, the actress is smiling in the picture. The background of the picture has several filming equipment and staff.

Check out the picture that Radhika Madan shared on her Instagram

Radhika Madan took to Instagram to share the picture with her followers of 2.6 million and counting. She shared it with a witty caption and it read, “The Dirty Picture”. The picture received several reactions from followers of Radhika Madan. One fan wrote, “You look like Ellie from Last of Us. They are making a web series on it btw. Craig Mazin the director of Chernobyl is making it. You should totally audition for it. You will pull it off amazingly.” Another follower wrote, “Your reaction when you win a fight after throwing mud in opponent’s eye."

The picture received several reactions from fans of the actor

Snippet Credits: Radhika Madan's Instagram

This is not the first instance when Radhika did not shy away from getting dirty. During her reality show stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Radhika Madan raced in the mud with Surbhi Jyoti. Pictures of the actress had surfaced online, where she is seen dressed in skin fitting clothes and protective gear. Radhika Madan looked ready-to-fight in the picture that was shared by social media paparazzi.

Apart from that Radhika Madan is back to filming her next. The actress shared a picture from the set of a filming site, where she is getting her make-up done. Her staff is dressed in white PPE kits in the still from the set. Madan is clicking the picture in the past post.

