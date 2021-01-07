Radhika Madan Shares Pic In All-denim Look; Gives A Quirky Reference To Bollywood Song

Radhika Madan recently shared a stunning picture with a quirky caption on social media. The actor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself in an all-denim look. Sharing the picture on social media, Radhika Madan wrote, "Jean-e ke hai 4 din!", making a pun out of her all-denim look with popular Bollywood song, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din. Take a look at Radhika Madan's Instagram post.

Radhika Madan's all-denim look

In the above embedded Instagram post, Radhika Madan stunned in a blue dungaree crop top. She clubbed the top with denim jeans. To complete her all-denim look, the Angrezi Medium actor went for an over-sized denim jacket. Radhika Madan kept it simple with her hair and makeup.

She kept her hair open and opted for nude & glossy makeup look. She wore a pair of loop earrings and a similar design locket. Radhika Madan's makeup was done by Shraddha Inder Mehta. Check out Radhika Madan's photos.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Radhika Madan were quick to share their response on the actor's post. They seemingly went gaga over her all-denim look. One of Radhika Madan's followers wrote, "Beautiful picture Radhika", while another added, "winter just went away for a moment". One of the Instagram users commented on Radhika's picture, "This look Amazingggg". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Radhika Madan was last seen in Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium. The comedy drama also features Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. Released on March 13, the film was directed by Homi Adajania. For her next, Radhika Madan boats the cast ensemble of Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. The upcoming romantic drama is helmed by Kunal Deshmukh. Apart from Radhika, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Shiddat was slated to release by 2020, however, there is no progress about the film. The makers or cast has also not made any official announcement yet.

