Radhika Madan Says She Is At "Sahi Aur Galat Ke Paar Ke Maidaan Me" In Recent Pic

Radhika Madan is currently vacationing overseas. She recently gave fans a sneak peek into her getaway. On December 16, Radhika took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing in the middle of a huge land filled with plants and flowers. Sharing this picture on social media, Radhika Madan wrote in her caption, "Sahi aur galat ke paar ke maidaan me.â¤" (In the ground beyond right and wrong). Take a look at Radhika Madan's Instagram post.

In this Instagram post, Radhika Madan stunned in a casual outfit. The actor wore a black tee clubbed with a black pants. She also layered the tee with a pink crop jacket. Radhika Madan sported a brown backpack for her picture. Here, she posed by flaunting her million-dollar smile and opened her arms wide. Radhika penned a note in her caption. She said, "Sahi aur galat ke paar ke maidaan me", which means in the ground beyond right and wrong. Check out Radhika Madan's photos.

Several fans and followers of Radhika Madan were quick to share their response on her post. Celebs like Ali Merchant also commented on the actor's picture. Ali Merchant simply dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful!!! look and natural one time!!", while another added, "Maidaan me Madan". Another fan's comment read as "Sahi aur galat ke paar ke maidaan me madan" (Madan in the ground beyond right and wrong). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Recently, Radhika Madan shared a selfie post on Instagram. In this picture, the actor looks stunning in a red outfit. She wore a red sweatshirt. The ensemble was layered with a multi-coloured jacket. Radhika Madan's hair was styled in soft curls. As seen in the caption, the actor penned a note. She wrote, "à¤šà¥‡à¤¹à¤°à¥‡ à¤œà¥‹ à¤“à¥à¥‡ à¤¤à¥‚à¤¨à¥‡

à¤µà¥‹à¤¹ à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥ˆ" (Faces that are clogged Where is your). Take a look at Radhika Madan's Instagram post.

