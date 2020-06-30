Radhika Madan Talks About Nepotism, Privileges That Star Kids Get & How She Deals With It

Actor Radhika Madan recently gave an interview regarding the topics of nepotism, favour given to star kids and how hard it is to make it in Bollywood. The English Medium star had a detailed interview with a media portal after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sparked this topic in the film industry. Read ahead to know what the actor said:

Also Read | Radhika Madan virtually teams up with friends & family for a peppy dance video; Watch

The first question that was put up for the actor was regarding nepotism and her journey so far in the Industry. Radhika started by saying that everyone knows that nepotism is very prevalent in the industry and that the topic has suddenly gained attention. She further said that even though she is aware that some popular actor will land a role, she would still go and ask for an audition and put in her 200% in every way feasible. She also said in the interview that she is only answerable to herself and that this is the only way she can gain peace.

Also Read | Radhika Madan's answer to those telling her 'stick to TV' involved Sushant Singh Rajput

Actors must be aware of what they're delivering in auditions

Radhika was then asked in the interview if actors were looked at differently when they switched from TV to films in Bollywood and if she felt some kind of discrimination as well. To this, she responded that acting for TV or movies is very different. While most people are distracted while watching TV, the case isn't the same for movies. This makes them do quite a general form of acting in TV and a very professional one in movies. The actor added that this is why directors are hesitant to take television actors in films, thinking that such actors will give mediocre performances. She also stated that as an actor, one must be aware of what kind of acting they are delivering in an audition and for what medium.

Also Read | Radhika Madan maintains body stability as she aces headstand; check hilarious caption

Then Radhika was asked if the playing field ever gets levelled after being in the industry for a while, to which she said it never does. She talked about how regular people get one chance in many years which will make or break their career, while star kids are groomed to act. She also talked about how star kids get many chances while outsiders usually do not.

Also Read | Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal's recreated 'Lag Jaa Gale' to release soon

Promo Pic Credit: Radhika Madan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.