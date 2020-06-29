Radhika Madan Virtually Teams Up With Friends & Family For A Peppy Dance Video; Watch

On June 28, Radhika Madan shared a wonderful dance video on her Instagram story which garnered a lot of attention on the internet. As seen in the clip, the actor dances to the tunes of her song Nachne Nu Jee Karda from the film Angrezi Medium. Radhika has virtually teamed up with some of her friends and family members for the peppy clip.

Initially, the video begins with Radhika getting decked up for the same. She puts on her shoes, ties a neat ponytail and then meets her family members to seek blessings. In the latter part of the clip, Radhika dances with a boy. While Madan is seen in the middle window of the clip, the boy's performance can be seen in the rest of the windows of the video.

As seen in the clip, Radhika dons a pretty maroon top along with a pair of denim. Not to miss how the clip gives a virtual view of Radhika Madan's lavish home. From her room to her balcony, Radhika sails through every nook and corner of the house in the video. On sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Chhoti si Asha❤I hope you enjoyed todays show." A fan wrote, "So much entertained while watching this ...a bit of humour in a fabulous dance." Another user said, "Very creative." Whereas, many gushed to drop hearts on Radhika Madan's video.

Take a look at the video posted by Radhika Madan here:

On the work front

Radhika Madan appeared in the daily soap titled Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Her acting prowess in the serial won a million hearts. Madan then dipped her toes in Bollywood with the film titled Pataakha, alongside Sanya Malhotra. Radhika was last seen in the late actor Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer- Angrezi Medium.

Angrezi Medium received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The intriguing storyline of the film revolves around how a sweet shop owner and a single father is all set to fulfill his daughter's dream to study in London. To fulfill Tarika's (Radhika) big dream of graduating from a recognised university in foreign, her father does everything possible from his end.

