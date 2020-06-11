Radhika Madan Does A Headstand, Finds 'sakhti' Amid Her Mother's Dinner Plans

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is currently in Dehli quarantining with her parents. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself doing a headstand. In the video, the Angrezi Medium actor can be seen exerting in her house, while her mother can be heard making dinner plans. Radhika Madan’s video features her doing the abs exercise and her mother is talking about the menu for the dinner.

Radhika Madan's Instagram

Radhika Madan, while sharing the video, stated that she is doing the exercise while her mother is quite engrossed in her own world. In the video, Radhika Madan can be seen wearing an all-blue outfit. She wore a pair of blue shorts and a similar coloured top. Radhika Madan is seen slowly and steadily bending her legs from her knees twice.

While posting the picture on her social media, Radhika Madan wrote, “Mummy ke dinner plans ke beech me apni sakhti.’ [sic] Radhika Madaan took a flight to Delhi recently to be with her parents during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Radhika Madan’s photos

Radhika Madan essayed the role of late actor Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the film Angrezi Medium. She told a leading news daily that she relived her days as a school student again while shooting for the film. In the video interview, she can be heard saying that she was different from her character Tarika from Angrezi Medium, before correcting herself and saying that they are a little similar.

Radhika Madan stated that working for the film and going back to the school days was very nostalgic for her. She explained that she knew the books that were kept in the shot and would actually pick up a book and start reading between takes. The actor further added that she would repeatedly read the chapters and even recalled that she had learnt most of it earlier in her student life.

The cast of Angrezi Medium includes Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in prominent roles. Angrezi Medium highlights the bond that a father shares with his daughter. The movie revolves around a daughter who wishes to go abroad to study and her father makes all the facilities available to her so that she can pursue her dreams. Both Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan had received praise for their performances in the film.

