Radhika Madan's 'last All-singles Trip' With Her Girl Gang That Stuck Around For 14 Years

Actor Radhika Madan recently took to Instagram to share a fun video from her recent trip with her two best friends, Manvi and Aditi. Through the breezy travel video, the actor has revealed details about the strong bond they share and how they have stuck around over the years through thick and thin. She also indicated that one of them is getting married as she calls this their last ‘all singles’ trip. Radhika Madan’s fans have flooded the comments section with complimentary messages as they love to see the small girl gang.

Radhika Madan’s time with the girls

Actor Radhika Madan recently took to Instagram to share a fun reel video appreciating her two best friends who have stuck around for years. In the video posted, the actor, along with her friends Manvi and Aditi, is seen travelling in an open-air vehicle, enjoying the winds. The actor is seen dressed in a simple white top and a pair of blue jeans while she opts for a no-makeup look for the occasion. The girl gang is seen brightly smiling for the camera as they seem to be having a gala time together. The song Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal is heard playing in the background while the video rolls out.

In the comments section, Radhika Madan has put up a small appreciation note for her close friends who have been with her for 14 years now. She has mentioned that the two girls are her loudest supporters and also give her reality check once in a while. She has tagged them as her family while speaking about how they act as a punching bag once in a while. Radhika Madan has also added that she cannot imagine life without them as they have been a pivotal part of her story for years now. Have a look at the adorable video from their last ‘single girls’ trip here.

Read Radhika Madan Gets Into Action Mode, Shares Video Performing Stunts

Also read Radhika Madan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'battisi' In Recent Post; See Pic

In the comments section of the post, Radhika Madan’s fans have dropped various uplifting and appreciative messages. One of the internet users decided to finish the lyrics of the song playing in the video while a few others used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves. Have a look at a few comments on Radhika Madan’s Instagram here.

Read Radhika Madan Welcomes Weekend With Stunning Sunday Morning Selfie, Fans Pour Love

Also read Radhika Madan Shares Her Version Of 'Dhoom 4', Fans Call It 'climate Friendly Edition'

Image Courtesy: Radhika Madan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.