Radhika Rao-directed Movies Have Shades Of Love, Tragedy And Happiness; See List

Salman Khan's movie Lucky: No Time For Love was one of the most popular movies of the year 2005. The movie was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Radhika started her journey as a Bollywood director with Salman Khan's movie and has sat down on the director's seat multiple times since then. Here is a list of movies directed by Radhika Rao.

Radhika Rao's directed movies

Lucky: No Time For Love

The movie Lucky: No Time For Love was released in the year 2005. It starred Salman Khan and debutant Sneha Ullal in lead roles. The movie traces the journey of a 17-year-old, Lucky, who goes through a series of unfortunate events, and is each time saved by one man, Aditya. Lucky narrowly escapes an attempted rape, gets caught up in a terrorist attack and then drinks contaminated water that poisons her. All this while, Aditya keeps saving her life and the two fall in love. The movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Kader Khan, and Vikram Gokhale.

ALSO READ | Mahika Sharma to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14? Read details

I Love NY

The movie I Love NY is directed by the same director duo, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The movie stars Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut. I Love NY is based on a Russian romantic comedy The Irony of Fate. In the movie, the narrative is set on one night, the New Year's Eve. Two strangers meet by the hand of fate and it becomes a comedy of errors as the two decide to patch up each other's crumbling lives. The directors came back to the director's seat after 10 years.

ALSO READ | Can Bradley Cooper be as good as Salman Khan's 'Prem' in Hollywood's Hum Saath Saath Hain?

Sanam Teri Kasam

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru got together for another project in the year 2016. They released the movie Sanam Teri Kasam. It starred Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane, Vijay Raaz, Murli Sharma, Manish Chaudhary, and Anurag Sinha. The movie is a modern rendition of the novel Love Story by Eric Segal. It is a romantic tragedy film and is also partly inspired by American film A Walk To Remember by Nicholas Sparks. The movie traces the journey of two lovers who go through a lot of troubles for their love.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Niece Looks Adorable Enjoying Sohail's Hugs, But With All Precautions

Afghan: In Search of a Home

The movie Afghan: In Search of a Home is an upcoming movie directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. It stars singer Adnan Sami in an acting project as a protagonist. The movie shows Adnan as an Afghani musician who flees his country and comes to India. He not only finds love in India but also acceptance. Still, there are troubles that follow him.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's BTS fun video during the shooting of the film 'Bodyguard': Watch

(Source: Radhika Rao Instagram and snips from Lucky and Sanam Teri Kasam)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.