Raghav Juyal Vents Out During ‘guess The Gibberish’ Challenge, Remo D'souza Schools Him

Stars of the industry have been sharing pictures and videos of how they pass time at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. On Thursday night, Dance Plus 5 host Raghav Juyal took up the 'Guess The Gibberish' challenge on Instagram. But looks like it did not go down well with his mentor- Remo D'Souza.

Remo D'Souza schools Raghav Juyal

Many celebrities are entertaining fans by taking up various challenges online and posting their videos about the same. Joining the bandwagon, Raghav Juyal also shared a video of himself taking up the 'guess the gibberish challenge'. In the video, Raghav is seen repeating the sentences at first, then seen losing his cool as he could not cope up with the words. Amid the clip, he unintentionally vents out frustration with a slang, which did not do well with his Dance Plus 5 judge Remo D'Souza.

Soon Remo D'Souza penned down a comment on Juyal's video saying, "Oye language?". The renowned choreographer's comment hints at Raghav's unpleasant word delivery in the video. Fans also expressed agreement on Remo D'Souza's comment.

Raghav Juyal and Remo D'Souza were together on the Dance Plus series on television. For the unversed, the former was honoured the title of 'King of Slow Motion' for his surreal dance moves by Remo D'Souza and other judges during his stint in Dance India Dance. The television host is also a part of Bollywood movies-- ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, both helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza is quarantined at home and is time and again sharing fun videos on social media to entertain fans. His recent one, being the haircut one is super hilarious, receiving a trail of praises from fans. Remo D'Souza also made an appeal to stay indoors and unite with PM Narendra Modi to fight Coronavirus in India.

