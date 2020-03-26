'Dance India Dance' Host Raghav Juyal Makes Funny Confession About Twitter And TikTok

Dance India Dance host Raghav Juyal started his dancing career from the same show. Apart from his stunning dance moves, Raghav Juyal is also known for his comic timing when he takes over the stage. Raghav Juyal has garnered a huge fan following over all this time. Raghav Juyal made his Bollywood debut with the film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Post that, the Dance India Dance star went on to do more dance films like ABCD 2. Raghav Juyal has gained a lot of popularity on social media. He is known to entertain his fans on his Instagram and Twitter account.

On March 26, Raghav Juyal shared a picture of his own tweet on his Instagram. In that, he confessed that he would like to be taught how to use Twitter. He also added that he does not understand what to write on twitter. Raghav Juyal said that once he is done with Twitter then someone needs to explain to him the TikTok app. In the tweet, the former Dance India Dance contestant thas tagged Twitter India and Tiktok US.

The tweet reads "अरे यार सही कहें तो कोई Twitter चलाना सीखा दो ,बिलकुल समझ नहीं आता यहाँ आके क्या करें और क्या लिखें, और जब ये सीखा दोगे तो tik tok का भी फ़ंडा समझा देना प्लीज़ 🙏🏻"

Here is a look at the picture shared by Raghav Juyal

On the work front, Raghav Juyal was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. Raghav was essaying the character of Poddy. In Street Dancer 3D, Raghav Juyal was sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is the third installment of the ABCD franchise and was directed by Remo D'Souza.

