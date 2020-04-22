Remo D’souza Shares A Hilarious Time Lapse Video Of What He Calls The 'best Haircut Ever'

Remo D’Souza recently chopped off his hair and went completely bald. Though fans were initially surprised to see this new look of Remo, they loved the new look. Some fans even commented on how dashing the dancer-filmmaker looked in his new avatar.

Remo D’sSouza shares a hilarious timelapse video

Remo has now released a time-lapse video on TikTok which features him getting a hair cut in the most hilarious way possible. In the video, Remo D’sSouza can be seen seated on a chair while he gets his hair cut. As the video progresses, his fans begin to notice the volume of his hair narrowing down. From there, Remo adds a popular meme which prompts that the upcoming results are after a long time. Just as the banner moves aside, Remo can be seen in his new look, completely bald standing in front of the mirror as he poses for a selfie.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Talks About His Equation With Remo D'souza; Calls It A 'special Bond'

Fans were thrilled to watch Remo in his brand new look and even praised him in the comments. He also added some popular memes to the video as he himself made fun of his bald look as popular song Bala from Housefull 4 played in the background, hinting that Remo D’sSouza, just like the character Bala in the film, has also become bald.

Also Read | F.A.L.T.U: Riteish Deshmukh, Remo D'souza And Others Virtually Reunite After 9 Years

Fans found this funny and many left several comments laughing at the hilarious video posted by the filmmaker. A few days ago, Remo D’sSouza had posted a picture with the caption that read as from Baal to Bala which hinted at the reason why Remo chose that particular song for his TikTok video. He also posted a collage of pictures with his different hairstyles and highlighted his current new look.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Says Remo D'souza Contribution Is "beyond The Numbers And Box Office"

Also Read | Remo D'souza Gives A Glimpse Of His 'Baal To Bala' Avatar, Fans Ask If He Is Okay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.