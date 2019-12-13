Ragini MMS Returns 2 Trailer: Varun & Divya's Sizzling Chemistry Is Unmissable

Alt Balaji unveiled the official trailer of their much-awaited series Ragini MMS Returns 2 on Thursday, December 12, on their social media. The latest season featuring real-life couple Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal is set in the backdrop of a college, and also features Bollywood actor Sunny Leone in a pivotal role.

Here is the official trailer of Alt Balaji's Ragini MMS Returns 2:

All you need to know about Ragini MMS 2

The trailer traverses the audience through the world of Ragini Shroff, who is a final year student. The strong and unfazed Ragini falls prey to paranormal activities when she visits a heritage hotel for her best friend's marriage. There she meets her prince-charming Rahul, who falls in deep love with Ragini. Their love story forms the crux of the story. The latest season of Ragini MMS Returns 2, will mark the reunion of Sunny Leone and Ekta Kapoor. According to the trailer, she will be playing the role of a paranormal expect in the series.

What to expect from Ragini MMS returns 2?

In a recent media interaction, producer Ekta Kapoor revealed some interesting facts about the upcoming series. She said the series aims at portraying the sizzling chemistry of the much-in-love couple Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal, who play the protagonists in the series. She further added that she is indebted to Sunny Leone for accepting a role in Ragini MMS Returns 2. While continuing to appreciate Sunny Leone, she revealed that the series will release on December 18, 2019.

