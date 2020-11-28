Rahul Khanna Gives Major Weekend Vibes With His Ethnic 'casual Friday' Look; Check Out

Rahul Khanna recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in which he is seen posing in a beach in an ethnic look. He is spotted donning a printed short kurta with pyjamas and an embroidered jacket. Rahul Khanna is captured candidly as he flashes a wide smile gazing at something at a distance.

Rahul Khanna tagged it as a 'casual Friday' look. Fans in a huge number complimented Rahul Khanna for his look. One of the users also posted a marriage proposal for him in the comment section. Several users tagged him as a perfect ‘bridegroom’ appreciating his ethnic look. Take a look at Rahul Khanna’s Instagram picture.

Rahul Khanna with Zukie

Actor Rahul Khanna recently took to social media to update his fans with a beautiful picture. In the picture posted, the actor is seen lying on the sand with his adorable pet dog Zukie. The actor is seen donning a pair of black shorts with a messy hair look. Rahul Khanna also flashed a wide smile for the camera.

Rahul Khanna’s pet dog, Zukie, is sitting calmly on his right side. The black pet dog seems to be distracted by something that sits at a distance, while the moment is captured on camera. In the caption for the post, Rahul Khanna spoke about how he managed to get a good picture with Zukie. He wrote the words ‘sit still’, along with an emoticon. Rahul Khanna also mentioned in the hashtags that he is twinning with his pet dog for the day.

The actor also encouraged the idea of ‘adopt don’t shop’ through the adorable black and white picture. A number of celebs have been promoting this idea as many stray dogs face a major threat due to lack of care and attention. Have a look at the sweet post on Rahul Khanna’s Instagram here.

On the work front for Rahul

The actor was last seen in Netflix Original, Leila. Released in 2019, the series also stars Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria. Based on the 2017 novel by Prayaag Akbar, Leila is directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar. The six-episode series follows the story of Shalini and her missing daughter.

