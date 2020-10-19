Rahul Khanna Poses With Dog Zukie, Fans Call It 'Curious Case Of Rahul Khanna'; Know Why?

Actor Rahul Khanna recently took to social media to share a monochrome picture with his pet dog. In the picture, he is seen chilling at the beach with Zukie while wearing a sweet smile across his face. He also had a meaningful message to share with the picture about the adoption of stray and needful dogs. Rahul Khanna’s followers flooded the comments section with appreciation as they believe the actor has been growing younger with time.

Rahul Khanna with Zukie

Actor Rahul Khanna recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. In the picture posted, the actor is seen laying on the sand with his adorable pet dog Zukie. He is seen lying on his tummy with hands joining in the front. He is seen donning a pair of black shorts while his hair has been left in a natural and messy state, giving an authentic effect. Raul Khanna also has a bright smile across his face as he looks directly at the camera while posing elegantly.

Rahul Khanna’s pet dog, Zukie, is sitting calmly to his right side. The black pet dog seems to be distracted by somethings that sits at a distance, while the moment is captured by the camera. In the caption for the post, Rahul Khanna has spoken about how he managed to get a good picture with Zukie. He has written the words ‘sit still’, along with the ‘index finger held up’ emoticon. Rahul Khanna has also mentioned in the hashtags that he is twinning with his pet dog for the day.

The actor also encouraged the idea of ‘adopt don’t shop’ through the adorable black and white picture. A number of celebs have been promoting this idea as many stray dogs face a major threat due to lack of care and attention. Have a look at the sweet post on Rahul Khanna’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Rahul Khanna’s followers have spoken highly about the picture and the actor’s impressive looks. A few people have mentioned how the actor has been ageing like fine wine, making him look better with passing time. One of his followers has also termed the concept as 'reverse ageing' while relating him to the character of Benjamin Button. Have a look at few of the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Rahul Khanna Instagram

