Rahul Khanna's 'mid-week Beach Day Checklist' Includes 'borrowed Dog'; See Pic

Rahul Khanna took to his Instagram handle and entertained fans with a beach post. He shared a picture of him sitting at the beach with a dog. He also added his 'Mid-Week Beach Day Checklist' in the caption. Take a look at Rahul Khanna's Instagram post and check out his 'beach day checklist'.

Rahul Khanna shares 'mid-week beach day checklist'

On September 17, the actor shared a beach photo on his official Instagram handle. In this picture, one can see a dog sitting between Rahul Khanna's legs. They both seemed to enjoy the wonderful beach view. However, the Wake Up Sid actor did not mention about his whereabouts. Rahul Khanna's dog's name is Zukie. Going by the caption, it seems like Zukie is a borrowed dog. Rahul's mid-week beach day checklist includes sunscreen, water, a towel and a borrowed dog.

Rahul Khanna's Instagram caption simply read as

Mid-Week Beach Day Checklist:

â˜‘ï¸ Sunscreen

â˜‘ï¸ Water

â˜‘ï¸ Towel

â˜‘ï¸ Borrowed dog



#zukie #adoptdontshop

Rahul Khanna also shared two Instagram stories from his beach day. In the first story, Rahul's dog can be seen playing in the beach water. Here, he also added his 'mid-week beach day checklist'. In the next IG story, he shared the picture from his post and wrote, 'Zukie makes a strong case of #adoptdontshop'. It seems like Zukie has an inspiring back story. Take a look at Rahul Khanna's photos below.

Image Credits - Rahul Khanna Instagram Stories

Image Credits - Rahul Khanna Instagram Stories

As soon as the actor shared the post, many fans and followers have reacted to his post. One of Rahul's fans wrote, "Dogs, Beach, Sand and Sky (+ A Rahul Khanna)- what more does a (Wo)Man need!". Another user added, "The moment couldn't be more perfect! â¤". One of the Instagram users said, "Dogs are the most loyal companions we can ever have ðŸ’–ðŸ’–â¤â¤... These small friends makes are life soo wonderful ðŸ˜and makes us happy with there cute thingsðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ŠðŸ’žðŸ’žðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’–â¤â¤ðŸ˜„ðŸ˜„... I also have one cute friend like of ur zukie ðŸ˜š @mrkhanna". Take a look at the comments below.

Image Credits - Rahul Khanna Instagram Comment Section

On the work front for Rahul

He was last seen in Netflix Original, Leila. Released in 2019, the series also stars Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria. Based on the 2017 novel by Prayaag Akbar, Leila is directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar. The six-episode series follows the story of Shalini and her missing daughter.

