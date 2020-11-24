Sikander Kher's Latest Insta Caption Receives Quirky Reaction From Gul Panag, Rahul Khanna

Sikander Kher, who was last seen in Zee5 and AltBalaji’s collaboration, Mum Bhai, has posted yet another picture of him on Instagram. The latest Sikander Kher’s Instagram picture has the Aarya actor doing what seems to be a Suryanamaskar pose. One can see that he is looking right into the lens of his camera while he has a post-workout glow. He is presumably in the middle of a Surya Namaskar repetition. The image, and what Sikander Kher has to ask along with it, can be viewed below:

Also Read: Sikandar Kher Says He “needs Work” In His New Instagram Post

Here is the post from Sikander Kher's Instagram:

One of the first few people who left a comment on the post were Sikander Kher’s friends from the industry, Gul Panag and Rahul Khanna. The two could be seen playing along with the actor by expanding the context of the caption to a more suggestive area. Shortly after this first round of online banter with Gul Panag, Rahul Khanna joined in on the fun. The actor posted a rather simple comment, which was given a hilarious turn by Kher. Rahul Khanna's Instagram handle is also worth a look.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Sikander Kher, See His Emotional Reply

Here is the comment that was left on one of Sikander Kher's photos by Gul Panag:

Here is that comment by Rahul Khann and the subsequent reply that it got:

Also Read: Anupam Kher's 'baap Moment' With Sikander Kher, Says 'Ab Aaya Oont Pahaad Ke Niche'

A picture from Rahul Khanna's Instagram:

Other industry mates and fans of the actor could also be seen having a field day in the comments section. While some users played along and took the joke to its extremities, some users played ignorant by acting as if the context of the suggestive post was lost on them. Some of them chose to use the comments section as a way of expressing their adoration for the actor. Some users, on the other hand, genuinely missed the point of the caption.

Here is one more from the gallery of Sikander Kher's photos on Instagram:

On the work front, Kher was last seen in Zee5 and Alt Balaji’s joint venture, Mum Bhai. The first season of the series is available for streaming on Zee5. The show has Sikander Kher essaying the character of Rana Shetty. The Zee5 Original is set in the Bombay of 80's. Another pivotal characters are played by Angad Bedi and Sandeepa Dhar.

Here is the character look which is available on Sikander Kher's Instagram feed:

Also Read: 'Mum Bhai' Star Angad Bedi Shares 'Mumbai Ka Anthem'; Says 'Aaya BHASKAR'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.