Rahul Khanna Shares A Post On Maintaining Social Distancing, Netizens React; See Here

Actor Rahul Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share a post on maintaining social distancing. His fans have also shared their thoughts on his post and maintaining social distancing amid the pandemic. Check out Rahul Khanna's Instagram post.

Rahul Khanna’s Instagram Post

Be it his aesthetic travel photos, or just his selfies, Rahul Khanna’s Instagram handle is quite intriguing. His IG feed offers a chance to catch this man in his element. His social media presence continues to keep him active despite his absence from mainstream cinema. The actor recently shared a shirtless picture and can be seen posing with hands wide open.

His quirky caption reads as, “I can’t wait for the day when we’ll say, “Remember when we all had to stay at least this far apart from each other, and it sucked, but we saved lives?” (sic). He also gave credits to Sheetal Mallar for clicking this picture.

Fans' reaction to Rahul Khanna’s post

As soon as the actor shared the image, many celebrities and fans started commenting on his post. One of his fans wrote, “How does one look this good even during lockdown”. Another fan wrote, “Safety & hotness check”. The third user wrote, “Thank you for showing your beautiful self. We’re blessed.” Take a look at the comments below.

Besides this, Rahul Khanna recently took to social media to reveal his summer holiday destination, which is none other than his living room. Rahul shared a hilarious post which showed how his destinations have taken a turn in 2020. The actor shared a portrait selfie of himself and wrote, “Summer holiday destination: living room. #saferathome” (sic). Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

On the professional front, Rahul Khanna was last seen in Netflix original Leila in 2019 alongside Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, and Sanjay Suri. The actor started his journey in cinema with the Deepa Mehta-directorial Earth and was praised for his performance in the movie. Over the years, he has been a part of several hit movies including Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid, and many more.

