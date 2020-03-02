The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rahul Khanna Puts The 'man' In Manicure As He Shares Picture Wearing 'malepolish'

Bollywood News

Rahul Khanna is one of the most good looking man in Bollywood. The actor has recently broken the internet with his bold selfie on social media. Read on.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
rahul khanna

Actor Rahul Khanna is has worked in several films such as Earth, Wake Up Sid, Love Aaj Kal and many more. Apart from being known for his roles in films, the actor also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Rahul Khanna treats his fans with a lot of pictures on Instagram. And his recent Instagram story will definitely make you go ‘Woah’!

Rahul Khanna recently took to Instagram to share a post on his story which will leave fans surprised. Rahul Khanna shared a selfie of him in a bathrobe where he looked stunning. Along with the stunning pose the actor can be seen wearing black nail paint. He captioned the picture as ‘Putting the man in manicure!’ Seems like Rahul Khanna is breaking stereotypes with this bold post. Check out the post below.  

Rahul Khanna

Earlier, Rahul Khanna had taken the internet by storm with a bathroom picture. Rahul Khanna had posted a picture on Instagram where he was seen in loose bathrobe. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on

It is very evident that Rahul Khanna is an avid social media user. He shares several pictures on his handle, be it a beach look, red carpet look, or his summer body look. So here’s taking a look at times when Rahul Khanna treated fans with his cool summer pictures on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on

Also read | Rahul Khanna Has Broken The Internet With His Latest Shirtless Selfie; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on

 Also read | Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, And Other Actors Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on

Also read | Rahul Khanna Tells Malaika Arora, "That's My Look!"; Here's How She Responded

Also read | Rahul Khanna's 'Wagtastic Wednesday' Picture Is Winning The Internet

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE