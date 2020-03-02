Rahul Khanna Puts The 'man' In Manicure As He Shares Picture Wearing 'malepolish'

Actor Rahul Khanna is has worked in several films such as Earth, Wake Up Sid, Love Aaj Kal and many more. Apart from being known for his roles in films, the actor also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Rahul Khanna treats his fans with a lot of pictures on Instagram. And his recent Instagram story will definitely make you go ‘Woah’!

Rahul Khanna recently took to Instagram to share a post on his story which will leave fans surprised. Rahul Khanna shared a selfie of him in a bathrobe where he looked stunning. Along with the stunning pose the actor can be seen wearing black nail paint. He captioned the picture as ‘Putting the man in manicure!’ Seems like Rahul Khanna is breaking stereotypes with this bold post. Check out the post below.

Earlier, Rahul Khanna had taken the internet by storm with a bathroom picture. Rahul Khanna had posted a picture on Instagram where he was seen in loose bathrobe. Check out the picture below.

It is very evident that Rahul Khanna is an avid social media user. He shares several pictures on his handle, be it a beach look, red carpet look, or his summer body look. So here’s taking a look at times when Rahul Khanna treated fans with his cool summer pictures on social media.

