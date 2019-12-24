Rahul Khanna Tells Malaika Arora, "That's My Look!"; Here's How She Responded

Looks like Malaika Arora is inspired by actor Rahul Khanna and she has totally nailed the look. The actor took to his Instagram handle to ask his fans — Who wore it better — as both Rahul and Malaika were clicked in almost the same outfits — a pantsuit with a bow tie. While Rahul confessed that Malaika looked better, the actress said that "What can I say, you are my Inspo Rahul."

Recently, Malaika shared photographs on her Instagram story where she sported a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit, looking absolutely gorgeous. The post received many likes and comments but the picture went viral once the actor Rahul Khanna posted a comment on it. In the comment, he said he would not want to take charge of ironing that. The comment was a subtle dig on the cloth that hung behind Malaika in the background. Malaika too replied to his comment. She laughed at his comment and said that sometimes even messy is good.

What is next for the Malaika Arora?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen in an item number for Vishal Bhardwaj's film Pataakha. The fashionable diva was seen grooving to the number titled Hello Hello, crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. In one of her recent interviews, Malaika had even expressed her interest in venturing into production.

