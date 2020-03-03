The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rahul Khanna's Fans Demand Shirtless Selfie As He Welcomes Spring With Style

Bollywood News

Rahul Khanna welcomed the spring with a crisp white shirt as his fans demand a shirtless selfie of the actor. Check out the picture and read on to know more.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul Khanna

Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna’s latest Instagram post has caused quite a storm on social media. The actor posted a picture of himself in a crisp white shirt in front of a dramatic background. The photo looks no less than a painted picture, capturing all the aesthetic elements around the subject.

Netizens and fans of Rahul Khanna have showered his comments section with appreciative remarks. Check out the picture posted on Rahul Khanna’s Instagram account here.

Rahul Khanna’s photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on

ALSO READ: Rahul Khanna Tells Malaika Arora, "That's My Look!"; Here's How She Responded

In the picture, Rahul Khanna is seen wearing a casual white shirt and a pair of dark blue chino shorts. Staying true to his simple yet suave style, Rahul is seen walking towards the camera in the picture. He welcomed the spring season while captioning the post with a simple, ‘Spring in the air, spring in my step’ on his social media account.

Rahul Khanna often posts shirtless thirst selfies on his social media account. Fans of the actor have stated that it is too hot and that he should post another one of his famous shirtless selfies. Check out what the fans have to say about the actor’s photo.

Rahul Khanna's Instagram comments 

Rahul Khanna's photos

ALSO READ: Rahul Khanna Has Broken The Internet With His Latest Shirtless Selfie; See Pic

Rahul Khanna's photos
Rahul Khanna's photos
Rahul Khanna's photos

ALSO READ: Rahul Khanna Puts The 'man' In Manicure As He Shares Picture Wearing 'malepolish'

Rahul Khanna's Instagram

Fans of Rahul Khanna have complimented him for nailing the look to perfection. While many stated that his picture has brought spring to their step as well, Rahul has also commented on his fans’ comments with a few short replies.

While some of his fans complimented his fashion sense, one Instagram user referred to him as ‘Lord of the Springs’. One of his fans has also suggested background music that he should play to complement the picture perfectly. His fans stated that he should play the song Burning with Love sung by the legendary singer Elvis Presley for the background score.

ALSO READ: Rahul Khanna's 'Wagtastic Wednesday' Picture Is Winning The Internet

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS