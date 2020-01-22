Arjun Reddy Actor Says "Everything Hurts" As He Recalls Being Raped As A Child, See Tweets

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna in a series of tweets revealed that he was raped as a child. Rahul Ramakrishna shot to fame as played the role of Arjun Reddy’s best friend in the film Arjun Reddy. Read on to know more details about this story.

Rahul talks about his painful experience

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna shot to fame with his role in the film Arjun Reddy. Rahul played the role of Arjun Reddy’s best friend in the hit film. But now, Rahul Ramakrishna is grabbing major attention for his recent tweets.

Also read | Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey Says She Wants To Give Her 200 Percent With Ranveer Singh

The Arjun Reddy actor took to Twitter and revealed that he was raped during his childhood. Further speaking about the issue in his tweet, Rahul Ramakrishna said that he does not know what more to say regarding his experience rather than just stating it. In his next tweet, Rahul Ramakrishna spoke directly to his fans and followers.

Also read | Allu Arjun: Would Never Do A Film Like 'Arjun Reddy' As I Don't Have The Mindset For It

He said that he still lives with the memory of the incident. Rahul Ramakrishna further added that he only gets momentary relief due to this incident but never justice. He continued by telling everybody to teach men to be nice, be brave, and break societal conditioning. Take a look at Rahul Ramakrishna’s tweets here.

Everything hurts. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020

I was raped during childhood.

I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020

I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief.

Teach your men to be nice.

Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020

After Rahul Ramakrishna talked about this traumatic childhood memory, all of his fans and followers poured in their support for the actor. The Arjun Reddy actor then responded to this support by thanking them and stating that their kind words have helped him more than anything else. Take a look.

Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 22, 2020

Also read | Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Teaser Termed 'Arjun Reddy 2.0', Netizens Divided

Also read | Deepika Padukone Supports Parvathy Slamming Kabir Singh And Arjun Reddy? Fans Think So

Image Courtesy: Rahul Ramakrishna Instagram, Rahul Ramakrishna Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.