Nishant Singh Malkhani To Essay Army Officer's Role In Nitin Kumar's 'LAC—Live The Battle'

Television reality show fame Nishant Singh Malkhani is gearing up for his upcoming action and patriotic film LAC - Live The Battle. According to Mid Day, the actor will play an army officer. The actor, who is currently shooting for the film, opened up about the upcoming flick recently. Nishant Singh Malkhani also added that it is freezing in Kargil.

Nishant plays army officer in his next

Talking about the same, Nishant Singh Malkhani added that the Kargil winds have left him shivering. It seems like the actor is working in a quite chilly condition. LAC - Live The Battle is a digital film that has been filmed in Kargil. Helmed by filmmaker Nitin Kumar Gupta, the action film is based on the Sino-Indian skirmishes in the Galwan Valley.

On November 25, Wednesday, Nishant Singh Malkhani took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of him dressed like an army officer, shooting for LAC - Live The Battle. The actor shared two pictures and a video from the sets of his film. In the first still, Nishant Singh Malkhani's picture was photoshopped with a tiger.

In the second one, he shared another picture of him dressed as an army officer. He posted a selfie image, where, one can also spot blood marks on Nishant Singh's face. Looks like the actor took this picture after shooting a fighting scene. Finally, in the last Instagram story, the television star shared a video from the sets of LAC - Live The Battle.

Here, he showed his fans how he was shooting in cold and snowy weather in Kargil. The video also features the Galwan Valley bridge. Sharing the video on Instagram stories, the actor also added Arijit Singh's Bollywood song Mast Magan from Two States in the background. Take a look at Nishant Singh Malkhani's Instagram stories.

Nishant Singh Malkhani's BTS from upcoming film

Image Credits - Nishant Singh Malkhani Instagram Stories

