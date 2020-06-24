Aashiqui's Anu Aggarwal Talks About Her 1999 Accident, Says Doctor Had Given Up Hope

Aashiqui actor, Anu Aggarwal recently opened up about an accident in 1999 where she almost lost her life. The actor revealed that she was in a coma for almost a month and even the doctors had given up hope. Here's what it is about.

Aashiqui actor, Anu Aggarwal's' accident in 1999

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Aashiqui fame, Anu Aggarwal opened up about an accident that happened in 1999. She said that she was in a coma for several days and the doctors had given her hardly three years to live. However, the actor knew she would survive and heal and turned to yoga as a cure. Anu also added that whatever she learned she applied to herself and allowed herself to heal.

The Aashiqui actor also revealed in the interview that after getting healed, she started teaching yoga to slum children. She used this as a therapy to help them just like how it had helped her. Later, her efforts were recognised by several organisations who invited her to talk on the matter.

What happened to Anu Aggarwal?

In a previous interview with a daily portal, Anu Aggarwal had also said that she had no memories of the car crash. She was in a coma for 29 days and after regaining consciousness, was half-paralysed. Anu Aggarwal's accident also left her unable to understand language and the meanings of words. Describing her experience, Anu Aggarwal said that the experience was like "ending up on another planet altogether". She did not know anything about history, geography, or culture. She had a complete memory loss.

Anu Aggarwal rose to fame with the 1990 romantic movie, Aashiqui. The movie was her Bollywood debut as well as that of Rahul Roy. Kumar Sanu was the villain in the movie. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Aashiqui was a roaring success and the onscreen pair of Anu and Rahul was highly praised.

However, after Aashiqui, Anu Aggarwal's movies failed to make a similar impact. Although Rakesh Roshan's King Uncle was an exception which starred Anu. She quit acting after a few years with the last film being the 1996 movie, Return of Jewel Thief. Anu Aggarwal also released her autobiography in 2015 called Anusual: Memoir of a Girl Who Came Back from the Dead where she talked about her journey from being a model to an actor.

