'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' And 'Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko' To Release Their Season 2?

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed in the country, all the old television series have been retelecasted on the television. As much as it brings nostalgia to the audience, fans remain glued to watch their favourite classic daily-soap yet again. Reportedly, the television series Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko, that stopped airing years ago, will be making a comeback with a season 2.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's TV Serials That Made Him A Household Name

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujhko to release its season 2?

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi is an Indian soap opera that premiered on June 24, 2014, on Colors TV. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show cast Shakti Arora and Radhika Madan as lead characters. The plot of the series revolves around Ishaani Joshi and Ranveer Vaghela who were friends since childhood.

Ranveer's father Kailash worked in the mansion of Ishaani's stepfather Harshad Parekh. Ranveer was smitten by Ishaani's beauty and always dreamed of marrying her. Both Ranveer and Ishaani grew together. Ranveer was treated like a family member at Harshad's mansion. However, some misunderstandings led Ranveer and Ishaani to separate and hate each other. The series was a massive hit amongst the audience at the time.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', Other TV Serials With Lowest Rated On IMDb

Kkehna Hai Kuch Mujko was another television series, produced under the banner of and aired on the channel, Sony Entertainment Television. The show premiered in March 2004 and ran till 2005. Swapna Waghmare Joshi was the director of the serial and script was by Mushtaq Shaikh. The show cast Pallavi Joshi as protagonist Reva Kapoor, and her journey from a dutiful wife and mother to a working woman.

The plot of the show revolves around Reva who has been a devoted mother and dutiful wife all her life. She has always put her own ambitions on the back burner while dealing with demanding kids and a controlling husband. She decides to join work and find her identity as an individual. She has a supportive mother-in-law (Surekha Sikri) and friend (Ronit Roy as Ishan) who help her out in this quest. However, problems in her errant children's life and her husband's (Nishchay Kapoor, played by Kiran Karmarkar) extra-marital affair complicate things. The series was was one of the highest-rated TRP shows, at the time.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: A Look At Late Actor's Work In TV Serials And His Debut

The news of these two daily series returning with a second season has made fans very excited. The memories connected with these shows are unforgettable. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates. Now that the lockdown has eased and shootings have started resuming slowly, it would be really exciting to know how the season 2 of these popular shows fair out.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's 'Dill Mill Gayye' And Other Serials Based On Medical Professionals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.